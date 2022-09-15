EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals why he chose the name ZAYN for his son; Read to know
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy on August 10 this year.
Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most renowned actors in the television industry and has a massive fan following. The actor has been entertaining his fans for the past 14 years through his unique acting skills. Dheeraj's last show, Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra is an iconic one and left a huge mark on his fans. The actor is currently seen on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and apart from that, his next show, Sherdil Shergill is all set to premiere on Monday, September 26. While his hands are full of lucrative projects, he was also blessed with a baby boy last month.
On why he chose the name Zayn for his son
Dheeraj Dhoopar is in the best phase of his life - both professionally and personally. A few days ago, the 37-year-old surprised everyone by announcing his newborn's name, Zayn Dhoopar. While Zayn is quite a unique and lovely name, Pinkvilla asked Dheeraj the thought process behind zeroing down on this name. The actor shared, "I thought about this name a long time back. Whenever I thought about being a father, and if I got a son, I'll name him Zayn. And, this is what happened. When I saw him, that thought again re-occurred in my mind, and I knew that 'Zayn' is the name. He's a part of me and so beautiful that I couldn't think of any other name, and Zayn means 'beautiful'."
On feeling guilty for not being with his son
Dheeraj Dhoopar is juggling between two shows and also performing his daddy duties at night. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Madhuri Dixit even praised him for performing all three duties responsibly. However, the exertion is taking a toll on the actor's health but he opines that this hustle is a process of his career, and he's happy to do it. "Doing two-two shows is exhausting, It takes a toll on my health sometimes but yes, it's a part of the process, of my career. With 2 shows, God gave me a stress-buster, my son. I feel guilty for not being able to spend much time with him but when I go back to him, I forget everything. I feel relaxed and there's no stress. I forget all the pain, and I just want to be with him. At the end of the day, I feel great.
His professional stints
The actor is elated about his upcoming show, Sherdil Shergill with Surbhi Chandna, which is all set to premiere on Monday, September 26. It's a triple bonanza for Dheeraj.
