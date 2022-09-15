EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals why he chose the name ZAYN for his son; Read to know

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most renowned actors in the television industry and has a massive fan following. The actor has been entertaining his fans for the past 14 years through his unique acting skills. Dheeraj's last show, Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra is an iconic one and left a huge mark on his fans. The actor is currently seen on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and apart from that, his next show, Sherdil Shergill is all set to premiere on Monday, September 26. While his hands are full of lucrative projects, he was also blessed with a baby boy last month.

On why he chose the name Zayn for his son

Dheeraj Dhoopar is in the best phase of his life - both professionally and personally. A few days ago, the 37-year-old surprised everyone by announcing his newborn's name, Zayn Dhoopar. While Zayn is quite a unique and lovely name, Pinkvilla asked Dheeraj the thought process behind zeroing down on this name. The actor shared, "I thought about this name a long time back. Whenever I thought about being a father, and if I got a son, I'll name him Zayn. And, this is what happened. When I saw him, that thought again re-occurred in my mind, and I knew that 'Zayn' is the name. He's a part of me and so beautiful that I couldn't think of any other name, and Zayn means 'beautiful'."

