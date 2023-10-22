Teri Meri Doriyaann's Vijayendra Kumeria EXCLUSIVE: Navratri for me is not only about Garba and dancing

Navratri is the festival of joy and happiness. People spend nine days, trying to be color-coordinated and enjoy the spirit of the festival. This time around, by looking at public places, one can tell the specific colors that is assigned to a particular day. The festival is celebrated in honor of Goddess Durga and ardent devotees also observe fasts during these days. Garba nights and pandal hopping are some of the other interesting factors of the festival.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Teri Meri Doriyaan actor Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the character of Angad Brar in the show and asked him about his thoughts on the festival.

Vijayendra Kumeria from Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about Navratri

Talking about the Navratri festival, Vijayendra Kumeria quipped, "I'm in Mumbai and will be shooting. I will try and visit Durga Pooja Pandals. I have some invitations for Garba, which I will try and visit to play Garba with a few of my friends. Last year also, I was busy shooting, so I couldn’t celebrate the festival in a better way, but this year I will try to if time permits." Talking about the rituals in Navratri, Vijayehdra said, "Navratri is very auspicious for us; it's not just Garba nights and dancing for me; being a Punjabi, we have Mata Rani’s pooja at home for nine days and we pay our respect to Goddess Durga."

Have a look at Vijayendra Kumeria's recent post from Teri Meri Doriyaan sets

Elaborating more on Navratri festivities, Vijayendra added, "I like playing Garba, also because I have resided in Gujarat since my childhood. I have lovely memories of Navratri, as I have had a lot of fun with friends for many years. Nowadays, it's a little difficult to be at Garba nights due to the long hours of shooting."

Teri Meri Doriyaan's current track

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Rumi (Harsh Rajput) kidnapping Sahiba and wanting to flee from the country by forcefully marrying her. He has managed to forge passports so that they can leave the country. Sahiba is in a major trouble. It will be interesting to see if Angad will rescue her.

