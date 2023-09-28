EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Rajput on doing Teri Meri Doriyaann; Says 'you don't get to play such roles often'

Teri Meri Doriyaann recently witnessed a major twist with the entry of Harsh Rajput who plays the character of Sahiba’s obsessive lover. Sahiba and Angad realize love for each other but are currently separated while Rumi is hell-bent on creating a rift between them so that he could win over Sahiba. Pinkvilla got in touch with Harsh Rajput who spoke at length about being a part of the show.

Harsh Rajput on signing Teri Meri Doriyaann

When asked what made Harsh Rajput sign Teri Meri Doriyaann, he quipped, “Well, it had been for a while that I was playing a positive protagonist in shows. The amazing storyline of the show and the interesting character that I was offered intrigued me to give a nod to the show. After a long time, I'm doing something in the gray shade zone. Rumi’s character traits of being an obsessive lover and getting everything that he wants drove me towards the character.

Harsh mentions not being skeptical about entering a show midway

We asked the handsome lad if he was skeptical about entering a well-established show midway, and he said, “Not at all. I wasn't skeptical as I knew what I was doing. The character that was offered was so good. I feel actors don’t get much opportunity to play such layered characters. I don’t feel there are any disadvantages to entering a show midway. If the character satisfies me and makes me happy, I take it up.”

Harsh expresses love for SRK’s performance in Darr

We asked Harsh about his thoughts on other actors who played obsessive lovers. He said, “Well, I feel Shah Rukh Khan from Darr has created a benchmark in playing an obsessive lover onscreen. The way he said "K.. K.. Kiran" became a rage and he is still known for his impressive stint in the movie. I am also among many who look up to him and his craft.

Harsh on working with Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria

It is great working with the entire team. It doesn't feel like I’ve just started shooting. I’ve gelled along so well that I feel I have always been a part of the team. I have known Vijayendra Kumeria for many years but got to work with him only now, he is a great guy. I have most of my scenes with Himanshi Parashar and I must say, she is a very hardworking girl. She’s aware of everything about the show, be it dialogues, screenplay, and script among other things. It’s amazing working with her as well.

Harsh on feedback from fans

“My fans are loving this different shade of mine. Since I’d been doing only positive roles for a long time, this character has given my fans a different flavor. Despite me playing a negative role, fans are showering me with a lot of love and affection on social media.”

