Who is Amit Bhatt's wife Kruti Bhatt? Meet Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Champak Chacha's real-life partner

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's characters have become household names due to their unique traits. One such character that has been a part of the show since its inception is Amit Bhatt. Amit portrays the role of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada aka Champak Chacha.

In the show, he essays Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's father. While his work life is often discussed, very few know about his personal life. Amit is married to Kruti Bhatt.

Who is Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha's real wife?

Amit Bhatt is married to Kruti Bhatt. The couple reportedly tied the wedding knot on April 27, 1999. Kruti Bhatt is a nutritionist and dietitian by profession.

The couple has twin sons named Dev Bhatt and Deep Bhatt. Dev has a very active social media account. His Instagram is filled with his reels with popular social media influencers. Dev and Deep are 23 years old.

While Kruti was not active on her social media account earlier, she now shares work-related posts frequently on her Instagram profile. She has 289 posts and 2,404 followers on Instagram as of July 23, 2025.

The family also has a pet dog named Leo.

Amit often shares pictures with his family and children on social media. From their social media posts, it can be seen that the couple is globetrotters. They have visited many destinations together.

Speaking about Amit Bhatt, the talented and popular actor has 665k followers on Instagram and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life.

On July 22, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team gathered to celebrate 17 years of the show's success. The show premiered in 2008 and has continued to entertain its audience successfully since then. Actors like Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Tanmay Vekaria, Nitish Bhaluni, producer Asit Modi, and more attended this grand celebration. Amit was accompanied by his wife, Kruti Bhatt, at this gala event.

Despite its long run, the show still manages to rank number one on the TRP report. Its engaging storyline and impressive acting talent of the actors have hooked the audience to the show. For the past few weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bagged the first spot on the TRP chart, leaving many daily soaps behind.

