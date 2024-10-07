The Traitors: Karan Kundrra poses with ‘the OG‘ Karan Johar; parties with Sudhanshu Pandey, Anshula Kapoor, and others

The Traitors, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is currently one of the most anticipated reality shows. It features some of the popular names from the television industry and also a few from Bollywood. On the evening of October 6, Maheep Kapoor, one of the contestants and a jewellery designer who is married to Sanjay Kapoor, hosted a party which was attended by The Traitors contestants.

Karan Kundrra took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures from the party. In the first picture, he posed with the lovely host of the evening, Maheep Kapoor. Uploading a picture with her, he wrote, “Thank you for the lovely evening.” Next, he posted a photo with ‘the OG’ Karan Johar.

Check out Karan Kundrra’s photos here:

Kundrra also posted a picture with Sudhanshu Pandey and Raj Kundra and captioned it as, ‘Boys Squad Forever.’ Next, he posted pictures with Anshula Kapoor and Uorfi Javed. Among other contestants of The Traitors, Jannat Zubair was also there at the party.

For the unversed, Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news about Jannat Zubair, Harsh Gujral, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Mukesh Chhabra, and rapper Raftaar bagging the show. The shoot of the reality show took place at the beautiful location of Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. It was a fourteen-day schedule. The show will soon stream on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

On September 17, Karan Johar, the host of The Traitors made the official announcement on social media as he commenced shooting and wrote, "It’s so treacherous, you’ll sleep with one eye open! #TheTraitersOnPrime, now filming for @primevideoin.” Previously, the filmmaker was seen as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 1. Salman Khan took over the reins and hosted the second season, followed by Anil Kapoor in the third season.

On the other hand, talking about Karan Kundrra, he started filming for the reality show as soon as he wrapped up Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited. Sudhanshu Pandey also took part in it after leaving Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: The Traitors: Jannat Zubair returns to Mumbai post shoot of Karan Johar-led show; receives warm welcome from family