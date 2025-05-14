EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Celebrity MasterChef fame Usha Nadkarni opines on Farah Khan's vlogs: 'Jaati hai logo ke ghar pe aur...'

Usha Nadkarni, the beloved celebrity of the entertainment industry, has made an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. From impressing the audience with her on-screen characters to making people smile because of her infectious persona, Nadkarni has received love from everyone. She was recently seen as a contestant in Celebrity MasterChef, where she formed a strong bond with judge Farah Khan. While speaking to us, Nadkarni took a dig at Farah's vlogs.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Usha Nadkarni gave us a tour of her beautiful and warm house. While doing this, she gave fans an insight into her personal and professional life. When showing her kitchen, the veteran actor spoke about her love for a few dishes and even shared recipes. During this, we asked the 79-year-old actor about her bond with Farah Khan and her thoughts on the filmmaker's food vlogs.

Sharing her opinion on Farah Khan's vlogs, Nadkarni mentioned how Farah doesn't cook food but only visits everyone's house to eat food. She added, "Voh kidar karti hai? Jaati hai logo ke ghar pe aur log pakate hai aur Dilip madad karta hai. Voh kaha karti hai. Uska ek hi hai chicken, Lokhandwala ka chicken (What does she do? She visits people's houses, and they make food and Dilip helps them. She doesn't. She only likes chicken. Chicken from Lokhandwala)."

Watch Usha Nadkarni's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Usha Nadkarni was seen on television as a contestant in Celebrity MasterChef. In this cooking reality show, the actress was one of the senior contestants. The show was judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. During her stint, her banter with Archana Gautam was one of the highlights of the show.

Speaking about her work life, Usha Nadkarni has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. However, it was her stint in Pavitra Rishta due to which she became a household name and gained massive fame. Despite playing a negative character, she received immense love from the audience.

She has been a part of numerous television shows such as Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Kuch Is Tara and more.

