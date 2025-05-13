EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Chup chap bardaasht kiya...', Usha Nadkarni reveals WHY she felt 'angry' when called for Pavitra Rishta's audition

Usha Nadkarni, the veteran actor of the Television world, became a household name after her stint in Pavitra Rishta. She became a household sensation and was loved for her portrayal of a negative character. While speaking to us, Nadkarni revealed how she felt angry when she was asked to give an audition for Pavitra Rishta even though she had done two or three shows with the same production house. She shared that she agreed to do the audition as she needed work.

The beloved actor and person, Usha Nadkarni, gave a tour of her cozy abode to Pinkvilla recently. During this, the actress shared her thoughts about her personal life and professional life moments. When asked about her stint in Pavitra Rishta, Usha Nadkarni recalled, "I got a role that was completely mixed. It was poor, arrogant, emotional, had love for her kids and was greedy. It was an amazing character. I work with my heart. Everyone liked it."

She mentioned how Pavitra Rishta is extremely close to her heart. Further, the actress recalled how she was angry after she was asked to audition for the show.

Watch Usha Nadkarni's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Usha continued, "I did two to three serials for Balaji. I had done Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. Second was Kuch Iss Tarah, which was a comedy. Then I was called for Pavitra Rishta. When I worked on these two shows, my audition was not taken."

Further, the Celebrity MasterChef fame recalled being upset when she was asked to do an audition but mentioned how she agreed as she needed work.

She continued, "Itna kaam karne ke baad bhi Pavitra Rishta ke time, 1.5 panne ka scene karne ko lagaya. Bohot gussa aaya tha muje audition ko bulaya tabhi. Lekin kya karu, kaam nahi tha na. Chup chap bardaasht kiya aur kaam karke aayi. Mila muje. Pavitra Rishta kiya maine. (After doing so much work during Pavitra Rishta, I was given a 1.5-page scene for audition. I was very angry when I was called for the audition. But I had no work so I tolerated it and did the audition. I got the role. I did Pavitra Rishta)."

She revealed, "Balaji se rishta mera aisa ban gaya. Uske baa bulaya nahi, voh chod do. Lekin rishta ban gaya. (My relationship with Balaji grew stronger. They did not call me after that, but leave that (laughs). But I formed a good relationship)."

Speaking about her stint in Television, Usha Nadkarni has been a part of innumerable Television shows, Marathi and Hindi films. On TV, she was last seen in the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef.

