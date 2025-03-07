Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande suggests couple counseling to husband Vicky Jain; latter says, ‘Mera dimaag…’

Ankita Lokhande is the newest celebrity to have entered the world of vlogging on YouTube. The actress shares moments from her daily life on her newly launched channel and keeps the viewers hooked. In the latest vlog, she shared accounts of her trip to her childhood home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, along with her husband, Vicky Jain, and mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande. The vlog caught the attention of the netizens as the couple had an interesting debate on counseling.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were traveling in the car along with a few other family members when the Pavitra Rishta actress shared, “Baby, humein counsellor mil gaya hain. Niki di counseling kar rahi hain humari (Baby, we found a counselor, Nikki di wil be counseling us).” She referred to her sister sitting next to her.

Vicky immediately replied, “Humari nahi, sirf tumhari (Not mine, only yours),” which made the actress’ sister laugh. However, Ankita tried to convince him and said to the camera, “This is the problem, Vicky thinks that he is perfect. But aisa nahi hai Vicky.”

Vicky Jain replied, “Perfect nahi hai, lekin mera dimaag sahi hai mujhe lagta (Not perfect, but I think my mind is in the right place).” Ankita further argued, “Mera dimaag tujhse zyada sahi hai, mujhe lagta hain isiliye main tujhe jhel paa raha hu (My brain is better than yours, that is how I am able to tolerate you).”

She further made a face and stopped the conversation, saying, “Jhagda ho jayega, rehne dete hai (We will fight, let it be).”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship grabbed the spotlight when the couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two fought almost every day, and they even questioned if they were right for each other. On one occasion, the couple’s mothers entered the house to talk to them.