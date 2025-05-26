Why is Sonu Sood trending on social media? Know about investigation against him for violating traffic rules in Spiti

Last month, Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to talk about road safety and requested fans to wear seatbelts, after his wife’s accident. Now, a video of the Bollywood actor riding a bike in Spiti Valley has surfaced online. The old clip has now become the talk of the town because the celebrity can be seen riding the motor vehicle without a helmet. After the video spread like wildfire, the Himachal Pradesh police launched an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood is known for his philanthropy work and using his social media presence to create awareness about road safety, among other measures. But currently, the Dabangg actor is in soup for flouting road rules and driving a bike without a helmet or any other safety gear.

Apparently, an old video of the actor riding a bike in Spiti Valley without a helmet surfaced online. In the clip, the Happy New Year actor can be seen riding the motorcycle shirtless with his boxers on. While he donned dark eyewear and a pair of expensive shoes, fans were quick to state how he was flouting road rules by not wearing a helmet.

The viral video in question was also posted by Sonu on his Instagram handle when he was making his directorial debut film, Fateh. While he can be seen riding without a helmet in the first part of the clip, the second half shows him wearing a helmet for a brief period.

Advertisement

Soon after, fans took to social media and requested him not to encourage helmet-less driving. “Pls wear riding gears n helmet …you’ve been a great example of kindness and inspiration. Pls don’t encourage riding without helmet n proper gears in terrain like these,” a user stated. Another opined, “So called Star riding without helmet and gears promoting chapri giri.”

After social media outrage, the Lahaul & Spiti Police, along with the Himachal Pradesh Police, took swift action. They reposted the video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle and stated, “A video allegedly showing a Bollywood actor violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti is under investigation. Initial info: Video may be from 2023. Verification underway by DySP HQ Keylong. District Police will take legal action if violations are confirmed.”

Himachal Pradesh Police launches investigation against Sonu Sood:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu was last seen leading his movie, Fateh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood opens up on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: I think it's an individual’s choice…