EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s Koffee with Karan comment on him doing bicep curls to Tandoori Nights; ‘Oh wow…’

Himesh Reshammiya recently starred in the movie Badass Ravi Kumar. The film’s song Tandoori Days instantly reminded the fans of his banger Tandoori Nights from the 2008 movie Karzzzz. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Himesh reacted to Janhvi Kapoor’s comment about him doing bicep curls to Tandoori Nights, which she made during an episode of Koffee with Karan.

In an old episode of the talk show Koffee with Karan, Janhvi Kapoor talked about Himesh Reshammiya’s Instagram reel in which he was seen doing bicep curls while lip-syncing Tandoori Nights. She couldn’t stop laughing and said, “It’s the best thing in the world. I love it.”

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya was shown a meme with Janhvi imitating his reel. Reacting to it, the singer-actor exclaimed, “Oh wow, tandoori… outstanding. Ab Tandoori Days, Tandoori Nights, ab Tandoori Afternoons, pata nahi kya kya aayega (Now Tandoori Days, Tandoori Nights, now Tandoori Afternoons, I don't know what else will come).”

Talking about the audience’s love for his songs, Himesh stated, “Lekin Tandoori ko jitna aap logon ne pyaar kiya hai mujhe lagta hai ki tandoori food aapko bahut pasand hai (But as much as you guys have loved Tandoori, I feel that you like tandoori food very much).”

When asked if he knew the context of the meme with Janhvi Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya shared, “I know and yeh bahut acchi baat hai ki Tandoori Nights ke actually itne saal ho gaye lekin uski jo ek likeability hai woh kahin na kahin iss gaane ko bahut kamaal banati hai (I know and it is very good that Tandoori Nights has actually been around for so many years, but the likeability that it has is what makes this song so amazing).”

Coming to his latest song, Himesh added, “And Tandoori Days abhi jitna pyaar mila hai (the love we have received now), we have millions, millions of views. Tandoor word me pata nahi kya hai woh shayad mere liye bahut lucky hai (I don't know what is there in the word Tandoor; perhaps it is very lucky for me).”

