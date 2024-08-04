Krushna Abhishek drops THROWBACK pic of Abhishek Bachchan giving him award won for their film Bol Bachchan: 'This moment is'

Abhishek Bachchan and Krushna Abhishek's movie Bol Bachchan clocked 12 this year. The comedian posted a throwback snap with Abhishek Bachchan which was nostalgic. Well, in the snap, Junior Bachchan was seen giving his award to Krushna. Take a look at what Krushna wrote for the actor here.

Krushna Abhishek, a while ago took to his Instagram handle to post a priceless BTS picture from the award ceremony. The picture showed the humble nature of Abhishek Bachchan who is a global star. Krushna shared, "This moment is probably one of the best moments of my life second to only the birth of my kids…where AB gave me the award which he had won for #BolBacchan."



He further continued in this post, "Love and Respect @bachchan @rohitshettypicturez @ajaydevgn Thx to the photographer who shared this today with me." As seen in the picture Abhishek Bachchan looks young, dashing and is seen sharing the award with Kashmera Shah's husband. While Aishwarya Rai's husband, Abhishek wore a crisp blue suit, the Laughter Chefs star wore a black jacket.

One die-hard fan of Krushna wrote, "Hume aaj bhi yaad hai...Aapki movie ka Jaipur me set laga tha, Rohit Shetty aapki film ke director the, Jisme aapne bahut he accha kaam kiya tha." Another fan was quick to note, "Bhai ka pura naam hoh gaya Krushna Abhishek."Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek when Bol Bachchan clocked 12 years, in 2024. Big B wrote in his post, "You are the best Abhishek .. and this is not just a Father speaking .. pyar aur aashirvaad, sadaa”.

The film had several funny scenes which were best depicted by the Dhoom actor. Apart from Abhishek and Krushna, the stellar cast also included Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora, and Archana Puran Singh. Bol Bachchan was directed by Rohit Shetty while Ajay Devgn produced the film.

Well, workwise Krushna Abhishek was recently seen dancing with Shraddha Kapoor in Laughter Chefs. Taking to his social media handle he wrote, "Stree2 ke liye many many congratulations guys go n watch this film on 15 August it's gonna be fantastic had a lovely time with @shraddhakapoor on laughterchefs yest epi is gonna air soon." The actor and his wife Kashmera Shah are seen in the cooking reality show, hosted by Bharti Singh.

