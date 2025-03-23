Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo Malik REACTS for first time after son’s controversial post about cutting ties with family

Popular singer Amaal Mallik stirred the internet after he announced breaking ties with his family. He mentioned in the long post (now been taken down) that his communication with his family will be only 'professional' now. And now, the singer’s father Daboo Malik reacted for the first time after his son's controversial post.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Daboo Malik posted an endearing picture featuring him and his son Amaal Mallik on Instagram. The image radiates pure love and warmth as we can see the singer affectionately planting a sweet kiss on his father’s cheek.

Without writing a long note, Daboo captioned the post expressing his love for his son. He wrote, “I love you..," marking his first-ever reaction after Amaal's controversial post.

Reacting to the post, Sonu Nigam commented, “Everything was fine, everything is fine, everything will be fine" to which Daboo Malik responded with multiple red-heart emojis. Meanwhile, several internet users also flooded the comments section with their emotional reactions to the post, as one user wished, "Nazar na lage ap dono ko."

Another fan stated, "Misunderstandings always happen in every house & every family! Inshallah @amaal_mallik himself will become the greatest papa someday and he'll understand a father's pure love for his children better after that!" while a third fan wished, "No Love is greater than that of a father for his son... always stay happy together keep shining."

For the unversed, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Amaal shared a long note on his Instagram. An excerpt from his now-deleted post read, “Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self-confidence. The journey has been terrific for both of us, but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another."

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Amaal’s mother Jyothi Malik chose to not comment on his son’s post and called it his ‘choice.’ On the other hand, hours later, Amaal shared another note requesting media outlets to respect his family’s privacy and clarified that nothing between him and his brother Armaan Malik has changed.