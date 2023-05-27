EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals the best advice from father Pankaj Kapur; Actor shares his take on stardom

Shahid Kapoor, the talented Bollywood actor is going through an interesting phase in his acting career. The much-loved star successfully shed his boy-next-door image with his last few outings, including the controversial yet highly successful Kabir Singh and his OTT debut project, Farzi. Shahid Kapoor is currently exploring his unlimited potential as an actor, with some versatile roles and unique projects. He is teaming up with renowned filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for his upcoming project Bloody Daddy, which is produced by Jio Cinema.

Meanwhile, in his recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor extensively spoke about what stardom means to him. Interestingly, the charming actor also opened up about the best advice he received from his father, the veteran actor-director Pankaj Kapur. Read the excerpts from the chat below...

Shahid Kapoor reveals the best advice from his father Pankaj Kapur

In his chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor stated that his father Pankaj Kapur taught him that the actor in him will bring the star out when he grew up. "You know, my father said: 'You are now doing these 'hero' roles with beautiful heroines, you are cute and charming - like the boy-next-door. And it is bringing you popularity. But, there is an actor inside you. And when you give a good performance or even a good scene someday, you will feel like the lion who tasted blood for the first time. After that, you won't be satisfied with anything lesser'" recalled the Bloody Daddy actor.

Shahid shares his take on Stardom

The talented actor also shared what stardom means to him, and how he reached at this point in his career and life, in his chat with Pinkvilla. "One is an external kind of popularity that you see. People like you, they love you, they give you all the admiration and adulation. But that's external - they are feeling happy when they see you. But, are you feeling happy? Internal happiness, satisfaction, growth, and evolution happen when you creatively engage in a journey by growing, evolving, and improving. Where the boy is becoming a man, and a man is becoming a professional, and a professional becoming a legend. That's the journey that every guy, after a point, wants to take that forward," stated Shahid Kapoor.

"That is the more enriching, more long-lasting, and more respectable journey. And that is just what I always choose. I will always chase great characters, great movies, great scenes, great moments that touched me, and visuals that I can't forget 20 years later because they were just so brilliant regardless of where the technology is. That's what truly cinema is for me. And I want good films to be commercially successful," concluded the actor.

Watch Shahid Kapoor and director Ali Abbas Zafar's interview with Pinkvilla, below:

About Bloody Daddy

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Shahid Kapoor in the role of Sumair, an NCB officer. The much-awaited project features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena, and others in the supporting roles. Bloody Daddy is set to get a direct OTT release in Jio Cinema, on June 9, Friday.

