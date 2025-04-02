Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Chitrangda Singh recalls feeling ‘nervous’ during speech scene in front of 300-400 people; here’s what helped

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2025. The cast has received a lot of appreciation for their performances. Chitrangda Singh, who plays the role of Nibedita in the political thriller, recently opened up about her speech scene in front of 300 to 400 people. She recalled feeling 'nervous' and shared that the crowd's energy helped her.

In an interview with Indiatimes, Chitrangda Singh talked about the scene in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter in which she delivered a powerful speech in front of a huge crowd. She called it one of her 'fondest memories' from the shoot. The actress revealed that she had never given a speech to around 300 or 400 people ever before in her acting career.

Chitrangda remembered the scene taking place right opposite Victoria Memorial on a huge ground. Recalling her nervousness, she shared, "I was rehearsing my speech in the van with the director, but once I got on the stage and everyone was like 'ready to roll,' I felt very nervous." She added, "But then the energy of the people kept me going, and it was exciting to shoot."

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is created by Neeraj Pandey. Alongside Chitrangda Singh, the cast includes Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Aakanksha Singh, Pooja Chopra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Shruti Das.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a standalone sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. It is written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakroborty. The show is produced by Friday Storytellers.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix. The official synopsis on the streaming service that shed light on the plot stated, "When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata's feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars."

Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh will be seen in the movie Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and many more. The comic caper arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025.

