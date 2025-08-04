Nishaanchi First Look Poster: Isme action hai, drama hai, in Anurag Kashyap style

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, is set to release in theatres in India on September 19.

The movie marks acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Nishaanchi first look release date poster

Amazon MGM Studios India has released the striking first look poster for its upcoming theatrical film, Nishaanchi. Slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025, the film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in partnership with Flip Films. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is an adrenaline-fueled crime drama that marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in an engaging double role.

With Anurag Kashyap’s signature approach that melds raw, grassroots storytelling with mainstream appeal, the film is set to deliver gritty action and moments of humor. It follows the story of two brothers—mirror images of each other yet leading drastically different lives—whose decisions ultimately shape their destinies. The film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in crucial roles.

The first look poster immerses viewers in the essence of desi cinema—bold, multi-dimensional, and unapologetically dramatic. Bursting with vibrant colors and emotional depth, it hints at a narrative where love, revenge, and fate intertwine. At its center is debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, portraying twin brothers caught in an impending storm of conflict. With its atmospheric setting and striking visuals, Nishaanchi promises the intensity, emotion, and high-stakes storytelling typical of a true masala entertainer. This film is not just a release; it’s a cinematic experience tailored for the big screen. And this poster? It’s merely the first glimpse.

This captivating saga is co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, ensuring a rich narrative that will resonate with audiences.

