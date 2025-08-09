Did you know Salman Khan's God Tussi Great Ho co-star Bina Kak is his rakhi sister? Check out her sweet note to 'brother like son' on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country today. On this auspicious occasion, Salman Khan's rakhi sister Bina Kak has penned a sweet note while missing the actor. She extended her love and even wished him good health and success. Bina played Salman Khan's mother in God Tussi Great Ho and considers him like her son. Ever since then, the two have maintained a close bond and continue to be there for each other.

Advertisement

Salman Khan's rakhi sister Bina Kak pens heartfelt message for him

Taking to her Instagram account, Bina Kak dropped some unseen pictures with Salman Khan from their meetings. Bina, who is recovering from her broken ankle, shared some unseen photos with the actor as they couldn't meet on the auspicious festival.

Along with this, she wrote, "Since I am recovering from broken ankle I will miss you on Rakhi day my dear Salman my brother like son ...I pray for your your happiness , long ,healthy and a peaceful life ahead.lots of love and blessings always dear Salman @beingsalmankhan."

Take a look a Salman Khan and Bina Kak's PICS here-

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Bina Kak's association goes back to God Tussi Great Ho. The film was released in 2008 and featured Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Sohail Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Bina Kak played Salman's mother, whereas Anupam Kher essayed the role of his father.

Advertisement

Not only this, she even played the role of his mother in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, which was released in 2005. The film starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Arshad Warsi and more in important roles.

Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor has two sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan.

Salman Khan's professional commitments

Salman Khan is currently busy prepping for his next, Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie will be shot till December 2025. Simultaneously, the superstar will be seen hosting Bigg Boss 19. However, the show is expected to run for 5.5 months. As Salman will be caught up with Galwan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are reported to step into his shoes in his absence.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan says Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra thought ‘I'm mad’, reveals not receiving any help