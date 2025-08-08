Did Huma Qureshi and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan ever date after their onscreen dance in Double XL? Here's the truth

Huma Qureshi, best known for her role in the two-part crime saga, Gangs of Wasseypur, has been a part of Hindi cinema for more than a decade. Apart from her projects, Huma also grabs headlines for her personal life. Do you know that the actress was once linked with former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan? Here’s what happened back then.

Advertisement

When Huma Qureshi was linked to Shikhar Dhawan

A few years ago, Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan’s link-up rumors hit the headlines, with many news portals reporting about their alleged romance.

One of the reasons for Huma and Shikhar’s dating rumors was their viral images circulating on the Internet. In the fake pictures, they appeared to be in a romantic situation. However, the viral photos were later revealed to be AI-generated images. Contrary to the rumors, the two never clicked a picture together.

As per reports, some netizens even went as far as to claim they were married, based on misleading thumbnails on YouTube.

Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan’s romantic dance in Double XL

It all started when Shikhar Dhawan made a cameo in the 2022 film Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. In one of the dream sequences, the former cricketer was seen dancing hand-in-hand with Huma in a graceful manner.

Advertisement

This on-screen collaboration led gossipmongers to speculate about a relationship between the two.

Is Huma Qureshi dating Rachit Singh?

Speculation is rife that the Gangs of Wasseypur actress is currently dating Rachit Singh, an acting coach. The rumored couple also attended her BFF, actress Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with co-star Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. Rachit was Huma’s date at the wedding. They also posed together for selfies with friends.

Reportedly, Rachit Singh has worked as an acting coach to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Anushka Sharma. Huma previously dated filmmaker Mudassar Aziz for three years. They broke up in 2022.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is in a romantic relationship with Sophie Shine. Sophie is an Ireland-born Product Consultant who is currently based in Abu Dhabi.

Shikhar was earlier married to Ayesha Mukherjee for 9 years, from 2012 to 2021.

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan can't stop gazing at his rumored girlfriend Sophie Shine in latest pic: 'Uski nazar...'