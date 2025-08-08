Salakaar Twitter Review: Read these 7 tweets before watching Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy's spy thriller

Salakaar, starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy in the lead roles, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The 5-episode series is a spy thriller and is making waves for its interesting plot, which is rumored to be inspired by true events. If you are also planning to watch this new show, here are 7 tweets that you must read before streaming the pilot episode.

What netizens said about Salakaar

As the show started streaming on August 8, social media users shared their thoughts on the same. One user appreciated Mouni Roy's presence in the show and wrote, "#MouniRoy truly stole the show in #Salakaar. Wasn’t expecting her to be that impactful. The surprise package, hands down." Another commented, "Betahasa mohabbat ho gyi ap se, Shrishti Chaturvedi @roymouni. This wasn't truly easy, but u've portrayed ur shades so flawlessly. There're few scenes where ur eyes did the half job... U gave ur best n again proved ur versatility (fire and crying emoticons)."

One viewer talked about his experience of Salakaar in detail. He explained, "Watched #Salakaar Honestly. It's good. Acting of every actor is commendable. Story is above average. It's fiction. But, good. Arc comes to an end in the end. Satisfying to say the least. What's bad are the inconsistencies. Too many plot holes. Could have been better."

Another netizen remarked, "#FarukKabir’s spy drama has sparks of thrill, but the fire never fully ignites. The screenplay slows down at times, and the execution lacks the sharpness. The action and the drama could be more better in terms as the spy film but miserably fails to stand out."

For the unversed, the show is directed Faruk Kabir, who earlier directed Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz. Salakaar also stars Mukesh Rishi, Ayaan Lall, Surya Sharma, Janhavi Hardas, Asrar Khan, and others.

