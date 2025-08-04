Hrithik Roshan comments on Jr NTR's dancing as he shares details about their new War 2 song; feels 'bad' for his character as Kabir

The anticipation is building for the release of War 2, scheduled for August 14, 2025. Hrithik Roshan shared intriguing insights into his character, Agent Kabir, during a recent event in Sri Lanka. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, marks the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War.

Hrithik Roshan Talks In Length About The Tough Times His Character Agent Kabir Has Been Through, After The Events Of War

In the candid conversation he had in Sri Lanka last weekend, Hrithik Roshan reflected on the transformation of Kabir, stating, "Yeah, of course, it's War. But I feel, yeah, Kabir has been through hell, and it's changed him. I almost feel really, very bad for him, you know? I hope he returns somehow to the normalcy, love, and joy, but I doubt it because, yeah, he's been through some tough times." It is very clear from Hrithik Roshan's words that the stakes have never been this high for Agent Kabir, and we will get to see something more deeper and layered this time around.

War 2's Biggest Promotional Takeaway Is Hrithik And Jr NTR's Banter On X, Ahead Of The Dance Face Off Song

War 2 not only reunites Hrithik Roshan with the franchise, but also introduces Jr NTR, marking his Bollywood debut, alongside Kiara Advani. The film is easily on of the year's biggest releases, given the star power and the promise of an epic clash between Hrithik and Jr NTR. The journey to this collaboration has not been without its share of fun X banter between the two leads, that has brought the house down.

Just today, there was a fun X banter where both stars wanted their name first in the dance face-off song of their mega budget film. Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are showing their competitive side before the film's release, and that is just a peek into the competitiveness that we will get to see in the movie where they face off against one another.

Both Hrithik And Jr NTR Have Been Respectful Of Eachother In Real Life

While X has become a battlefield between fans of the two actors, Hrithik Roshan has spoken highly of Jr NTR, calling him his favorite co-star and describing him as amazing and brilliant. Such praises indicate a mutual respect that transcends the billing dispute, suggesting that their on-screen chemistry will be a highlight of the film.

The Events Of War 2 Will Continue With Alpha

The film’s production has been extensive, with principal photography commencing in October 2023 across various global locations, including Salamanca, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Italy. The events of War 2 will continue with Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The movie was said to release in Christmas this year, but there has been no re-confirmation since.

War 2's Advance Bookings In North America Have Started Well

The bookings of War 2 have opened in North America and the sales are strong. After the dance face off song between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the hype of the movie will go next level.

