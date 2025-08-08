When Anushka Sharma said Shah Rukh Khan smells good: Superstar swears by these 2 perfumes that are budget-friendly

Shah Rukh Khan has left a lasting impression on his fans with his luxurious lifestyle. Apart from his lavish mansion and expensive watch collection, SRK's choice of perfumes has also become a well-known detail among his fans and co-stars. It's a small detail that contributes to his charisma and persona. Anushka Sharma, his co-star in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, praised his fragrance and the fact that King Khan smelled ‘superb’.

When Anushka Sharma admitted she can't 'forget' how Shah Rukh Khan smells

During the promotions of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anushka Sharma opened up about how her co-star Shah Rukh Khan smells ‘so good’. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress said, “One thing I can’t forget about Shah Rukh is his smell. He smells superb. He used to smell different each time. I would be like, ‘Wow man! Shah Rukh, you smell so good' (sic),"

For those unversed, the two have also worked in Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan uses two scents, Dunhill and Diptyque

Shah Rukh Khan once shared that his signature scent is not from a single bottle but a carefully crafted blend of two high-end fragrances. In an old interview with GQ Magazine, the Pathaan actor revealed that he uses a scent from the British brand Dunhill, which can only be bought at their London store. Another one is a fragrance from the French luxury fragrance brand Diptyque.

"It’s very important for me to smell good. I mix two fragrances: Dunhill scent that’s only available at their London store and Diptyque one," SRK had said.

How much do these perfumes cost?

One of SRK's perfumes is budget-friendly. It is under the price range of Rs 10,000. Reportedly, the price of Dunhill perfume is around Rs 9,000 in India. Diptyque perfumes range from Rs 33,000 to Rs 39,000.

This layering of two distinct fragrances creates a unique and memorable aroma that has left a long-lasting impression on Shah Rukh Khan’s co-stars.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor is gearing up for the release of King. The upcoming action thriller also stars his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be released in 2026.

