PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor's morning look with coffee in floral dress is not basic, masters monsoon minimalism in loafers

Sonam Kapoor is synonymous with 'super stylish' in the B-town. Time and again, she has turned heads with her fashion choices, which encompass a wide variety, including vintage charm and bold statements. Recently, she was spotted in Tinseltown, wearing a white, flowy dress that is perfect for summer fashion. The Khoobsurat actress combined the classic silhouette with a minimalist approach towards jewellery, thereby exuding elegance and versatility.

The 40-year-old was snapped wearing a white, ankle-length dress. The flowy silhouette of the dress suggested both elegance and comfort, making it a perfect pick for a summer outing. Since the dress appears to have been crafted from a lightweight, semi-sheer fabric, it seems subtle and easy to wear. Sonam Kapoor's ensemble features a delicate floral print in muted grey tones that complements the dress without overpowering it.

The dress also features long sleeves with gathered cuffs and a shirt-style neckline, adding a touch of sophistication and luxury. Therefore, the outfit can be worn to day outings or for semi-formal events.

Regarding her accessories, the actress opted for minimalist jewelry. She styled her outfit with statement round pearl earrings, infusing a touch of glam without overshadowing the dress.

Furthermore, Sonam tied her hair in a low bun with a middle parting, which complemented her morning look perfectly. From well-defined eyebrows to neutral lips, she kept her makeup subtle and natural.

Carrying a coffee in her hand, Sonam has again proved that she never misses a chance to keep herself energetic. However, what caught our attention was the loafers that she wore. The polished texture and the heel detail gave a modern twist to her overall look.

If you are looking to replicate Sonam's look, all you want to do is grab a flowy dress of lightweight fabric and soft prints. You can either choose a blend of cotton and chiffon or georgette. '

And when figuring out how to make your look trend-worthy, grab leather loafers and statement jewelry without any second thoughts! And then, you are ready to catch the spotlight during brunch sessions, travel outings, and more occasions.

