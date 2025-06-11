Before Hera Pheri 3, did you know Paresh Rawal also BACKED OUT of THIS Akshay Kumar sequel?

Paresh Rawal has been the talk of the town ever since he opted out of Hera Pheri 3. While the legal proceedings between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar’s production company are going on, here's taking you down the memory lane when the celebrated actor had backed out of another Akshay Kumar starrer. That too was a comedy film and a sequel.

Before Hera Pheri 3, it was Oh My God 2, which was also offered to Paresh Rawal, but it couldn't materialize. The movie was later released with Pankaj Tripathi playing the role along with Akshay Kumar's character. In an interview, Paresh Rawal shared why he didn't sign the sequel to his 2012 hit comedy movie Oh My God. The actor said, “I didn't like the script, so I didn't want to be part of it.” He mentioned that he does not favor cash-grab sequels made only to tap into the monetary benefits.

For the unversed, OMG 2 revolves around the important subject of s*x education. It met with positive word-of-mouth and emerged as Super Hit at the box office with total earnings of Rs 205 crore gross globally.

How did Paresh Rawal’s dispute with Akshay Kumar turn ugly?

Soon after Paresh Rawal stepped out of Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar's company, Cape Of Good Cinema, sued him for Rs 25 crore. Loved for playing Baburao Ganpat Apte in the first two parts of the Hera Pheri franchise, the actor returned the signing amount along with interest, which fueled the conflict even further.

The duo is known for delivering several iconic movies together which includes Hera Pheri, Welcome, Awara Pagal Deewana, Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, OMG and others. However, things are not the same as they were. Though the actors have recently wrapped the shoot of Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla together, audiences will definitely miss Paresh Rawal if Hera Pheri 3 ever proceeds without him.

