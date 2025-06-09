When Sonam Kapoor said 'I don't think Shah Rukh wants to work with me' despite getting so many opportunities

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most outspoken actresses we have in Bollywood. She has never hesitated to speak her mind, and she is loved by many for this quality. Well, there was a time when the Aisha star, without any hesitation, talked about how she doesn’t think that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to work with her. Anil Kapoor’s daughter also confessed to reaching out to him for the same, but that did not work.

This 2016 interview never gets old. Talking to Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor was questioned about not working with Shah Rukh Khan. To this, the actress casually replied that she doesn’t think King Khan wants to work with her. “There have been so many opportunities… I wanted to work with him and reached out to him as well, but I never got the opportunity. I guess it will happen whenever he feels like working with me.”

There was yet another Bollywood Hungama interview, where a fan had asked her about why she had not worked with SRK in a film yet. The Kapoor lad replied, saying that she hasn’t been offered even a single movie with him.

Adding on to it, she said, “No body from Shah Rukh Khan’s space has ever offered her a film. Maybe I’m not the kind of actor he wants to work with.”

Talking about her personal front, the Zoya Factor actor has been enjoying her married life with husband Anand Ahuja. These two are happily raising their son, Vayu, and the pictures are always dreamy.

Recently, she hosted her birthday bash in Mumbai, which was attended not only by her Kapoor Khaandaan but also by her close friends from the industry. The list includes Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker, Masaba Gupta, Vedang Raina, Pernia Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, and many other people.

Sonam has taken it slow in terms of her professional front after the birth of her son, Vayu. She does not have any officially announced films yet. But, reportedly, the actress will be a part of Battle for Bittora.

