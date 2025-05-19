The Bhootnii Lifetime India Box Office Collection: Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy finishes at Rs 5.50 crore; emerges as DISASTER

The Bhootnii Lifetime India Box Office Collection: The Bhootnii, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2025. The horror comedy had bad luck at the box office and wrapped its theatrical run quite early. Also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii has ended its journey with a lifetime net business of Rs 5.50 crore in India.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii has had a disappointing run at the box office since its release. The horror comedy opened at Rs 50 lakh net business on the first day. It managed to collect Rs 2 crore in its extended weekend of four days. The Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer fetched a mere Rs 3 crore in its extended first week at the box office.

The lifetime net business of The Bhootnii is recorded as Rs 5.50 crore in India. The film has emerged as a disaster at the box office. One of the main factors for its disastrous fate was the fact that it clashed with Raid 2, which took away all the limelight.

The theatrical performance of The Bhootnii was heavily impacted by the frenzy of Ajay Devgn's movie, as the audience preferred to watch the crime thriller over the horror comedy.

India Net Business Figures Opening Day Rs 50 lakh Extended 4 day Weekend Rs 2 crore Extended Week 1 Rs 3 crore Lifetime Run Rs 5.50 crore

Verdict: DISASTER

Backed under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii is the lowest grosser in the horror comedy genre since last year. The genre boasts of successful releases like Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

After The Bhootnii, all eyes are on Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade's Kapkapiii. The upcoming horror comedy is releasing on May 23, 2025. While the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-led movie couldn't impress the audience, can Kapkapiii change the game in this genre?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

