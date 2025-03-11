Kareena Kapoor reveals why she is a ‘better' wife and mom and it is connected to her work; 'I just feel like I'm always...'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is not only admired for her performances but also for being a devoted wife to Saif Ali Khan and a loving mother to their sons, Taimur and Jeh. In a recent interview, she reflected on how her work positively impacts her personal life. She shared that being on set makes her a better parent and spouse, as pursuing her passion allows her to bring more joy and happiness into family life.

While speaking with Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine, Kareena Kapoor shared, “I'm like a better parent when I'm on set because I just feel like I'm always a better mother even now and a better wife because I'm doing what I love to do the most. So when I come home, I kind of feel like, OK, now I need to just be completely focused on this.”

In the same interview, the Singham Again actress also shared that her decision to pursue acting felt natural, given her background as the fifth generation in a film family. However, she emphasized that her choice wasn’t solely influenced by her lineage but stemmed from a deep personal passion.

Kareena Kapoor expressed that acting has shaped her in profound ways, teaching her empathy, adaptability, and resilience. The actress credited her career for providing her with everything in life, stating that she couldn't imagine herself in any other profession.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The beloved couple welcomed their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. Regarding her next project, Pinkvilla exclusively shared last year that she has signed one of the biggest and most exciting feature films of Indian cinema. The source also told us that it is set to release in 2026.

