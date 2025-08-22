Video: Govinda makes first public appearance amidst wife Ssunita Ahuja’s divorce filing due to cheating

In a shocking turn of events, reports claim that Govinda's wife, Ssunita Ahuja, has filed for a divorce. Additionally, the report says that she has accused the actor of "cheating, adultery, desertion, and cruelty". Soon after the news broke out, fans were left in shock and disbelief. Amid speculations of separation after 38 years of marriage, Govinda was recently spotted at the airport.

Govinda cheerfully waves at the paps, blows a flying kiss

On August 22 (Friday), the Hero No.1 actor made his first public appearance after reports of his wife Ssunita's divorce filing surfaced on the internet. As usual, Govinda looked handsome in an all-white outfit. The 61-year-old sported a white polo T-shirt and matching trousers. Adding a bit of extra style to his casual look, the '90s superstar also wore a white jacket. However, the highlight of his look was the black shades.

As he headed inside the airport, Govinda smiled at the shutterbugs and posed for the camera. He even stopped for a while as a fan requested a picture. The Partner actor appeared cheerful and also blew flying kisses.

Ssunita Ahuja files for divorce, alleging cheating

As per reports of Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja filed for a divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The report states that Ahuja filed the case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. Reportedly, the actor was summoned to appear before the court; however, he remained unavailable till May 2025.

Furthermore, it is reported that the couple is trying to work things out through court-mandated counseling. While Ssunita is attending the counseling as per the procedure, it is not clear whether Govinda is attending it personally or virtually.

The publication also highlighted Govinda's closeness to a young Marathi actress; however, these claims aren't verified.

For the unversed, Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987. They have two children together- Yashvardhan and Tina. Ssunita recently started her YouTube journey and broke out in the first vlog while addressing the divorce speculations. She said, "Har sukh milna itna aasan nahi hota hai. Kabhi uuch neech bhi life mai ho jaata hai. Chaahe koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare, mai sab jaanti hu ki voh baithi hai Maha Kaali"

