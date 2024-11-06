Guddi Maruti reveals CHILLING details of Divya Bharti's death, says actress 'bent down' from 5th floor and Neeta Lulla 'saw her fall'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti made some startling revelations in a recent interview regarding Divya Bharti's death. She stated that 'Bharti had bent down from her fifth-floor window to look for Sajid Nadiadwala's car, and it was then that she fell'. She also revealed that designer Neeta Lulla was present there and 'saw her falling'. Additionally, she shared an incident that occurred after Divya's death, where she saw a cat with blood in its mouth arriving at Divya's home following her demise.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Guddi reflected on the immense grief of Divya Bharti’s mother, sharing that Bharti's mom was deeply devastated. She revealed that Sajid was in a very bad state after the incident, and wasn’t at home when the unfortunate event took place.

According to Guddi, Divya had bent down from her window to check if Sajid Nadiawala’ s car had arrived, and that was when she fell.

She also revealed that designer Neeta Lulla was present at the time of the incident, dismissing any speculation surrounding the actor's death. She explained that Neeta was talking to Divya when she turned to look for the car and fell.

Guddi Maruti recalled learning about the tragic news of Divya's death on the morning of April 6 while she was on a flight. She also recalled a chilling moment when she visited Divya’s family home after her passing. She saw a stray cat enter the house with blood in its mouth, leaving everyone in shock.

The actress shared another incident where she found Divya’s behavior unusual. Guddi explained that one night, as she was entering an ice cream store near Divya’s building in Juhu, she heard someone calling her name.

When she looked up, she saw Divya sitting on the parapet of the fifth floor with her legs dangling.

Guddi immediately told her that it was unsafe and urged her to come inside, but Divya casually responded, "Kuch nahi hota" (Nothing will happen). Guddi mentioned that she wasn’t afraid of heights, but just looking at her made her feel scared.

Maruti mentioned that while she didn’t know much about Divya's childhood, she seemed somewhat disturbed and lived her life with a "Today is the last day" attitude. Divya Bharti passed away in 1993 at the age of 19 after falling from the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

