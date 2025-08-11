Tom Holland ‘Feels Different’ in New Suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland is set to return as his iconic character in the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Amid the movie going on floors the past week, the actor talked about getting back on the sets of the superhero film while also opening up about donning a new suit.

Holland took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from his first day of filming for the film and shared that it feels different to him, despite being associated with the franchise for such a long time.

According to the previous media reports, Holland’s Spider-Man will be fighting a series of villains, including the Silver Samurai and the Viper.

Tom Holland reflects on his new Spider-Man suit

In the clip shared by Tom Holland on his Instagram, he was heard saying, “My fourth ever day one on Spider-Man.” The actor further added, “You know, it’s funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one. So, it’s really exciting to share this with them.” He continued to say, “I’m just going to do my best. Hopefully get it right. No pressure.”

The new Spider-Man suit was debuted by The Crowded Room star on August 3. The costume showcases a bigger spider on the chest of the actor. At the end of his social media video, Holland performs a stunt and goes on to say, “Wow, that was a really good one. That felt sick.”

As announced previously, Spider-Man will be joined by Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher. Additionally, Michael Mando will reprise his role as the Scorpion, while the Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink has also joined the cast.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also be returning as MJ and Ned, respectively.

While the plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to continue from where No Way Home ended. At the climax of the previous movie, the audience witnessed that Peter Parker’s memory was erased from everyone’s minds, including his family and friends.

As for the scenes leaked from the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland and Zendaya were seen shooting at a graveyard, with Aunt May’s tombstone being visible.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

