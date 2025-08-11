Dhadak 2 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer aims to close at Rs 29 crore globally

Released on August 1, 2025, Dhadak 2 has been running in theaters for the last 10 days. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic drama is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 looks to finish its theatrical run soon with a lifetime collection reaching close to Rs 29 crore worldwide.

Dhadak 2 to conclude with Rs 25 crore gross in India and Rs 29 crore in global markets

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 has emerged as a flop at the box office. As per estimates, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer is heading for a finish at Rs 25 crore gross (Rs 20.50 crore net) in India.

The Dhadak sequel looks to close at USD 0.45 million (Rs 4 crore gross) overseas. The lifetime collection of the movie would be around Rs 29 crore at the worldwide box office.

Particulars Lifetime Gross Collections India Rs 25 crore Overseas USD 0.45 million (Rs 4 crore) Worldwide Rs 29 crore

Dhadak 2 was affected by Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha

Despite receiving positive word of mouth, Dhadak 2 struggled with box office figures and couldn’t manage to sustain itself in the market. Shazia Iqbal’s directorial clashed with the Ajay Devgn-led comedy film, Son of Sardaar 2, at the box office, which limited its potential to earn well.

Dhadak 2 also competed with Ashwin Kumar’s blockbuster directorial, Mahavatar Narsimha, which has emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie in India. It serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak, which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Dhadak 2 in cinemas

