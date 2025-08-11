EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara Shanavas

Dhadak 2 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer aims to close at Rs 29 crore globally

Dhadak 2 is looking to finish its theatrical run at Rs 29 crore gross in global markets. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's movie aims for Rs 25 crore lifetime gross collection in India.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Aug 11, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  78K
Dhadak 2 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer aims to close at Rs 29 crore globally
Dhadak 2 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office. Picture courtesy: Yash Raj Films/YouTube

Released on August 1, 2025, Dhadak 2 has been running in theaters for the last 10 days. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic drama is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 looks to finish its theatrical run soon with a lifetime collection reaching close to Rs 29 crore worldwide.

Dhadak 2 to conclude with Rs 25 crore gross in India and Rs 29 crore in global markets

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 has emerged as a flop at the box office. As per estimates, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer is heading for a finish at Rs 25 crore gross (Rs 20.50 crore net) in India.

The Dhadak sequel looks to close at USD 0.45 million (Rs 4 crore gross) overseas. The lifetime collection of the movie would be around Rs 29 crore at the worldwide box office.

Particulars Lifetime Gross Collections
India Rs 25 crore
Overseas USD 0.45 million (Rs 4 crore)
Worldwide Rs 29 crore

Dhadak 2 was affected by Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha

Despite receiving positive word of mouth, Dhadak 2 struggled with box office figures and couldn’t manage to sustain itself in the market. Shazia Iqbal’s directorial clashed with the Ajay Devgn-led comedy film, Son of Sardaar 2, at the box office, which limited its potential to earn well. 

Dhadak 2 also competed with Ashwin Kumar’s blockbuster directorial, Mahavatar Narsimha, which has emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie in India. It serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak, which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Dhadak 2 in cinemas 

Dhadak 2 is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.  Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

