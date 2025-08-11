The Paradise BTS: Watch how Nani filmed a high-octane jail fight with crew, capturing his character's raw intensity

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is slated for release on March 26, 2026. As the team continues filming, they recently completed a high-octane jail sequence featuring the Natural Star looking fierce with his long braids and a raw demeanor.

Nani’s The Paradise wraps up a jail fight sequence

The BTS footage shows Nani doing push-ups while smoking a cigarette, gearing up for the intense scene. As director Srikanth Odela narrates the context of the sequence, viewers get a glimpse of the Hi Nanna star unleashing his wild energy, taking on enemies with an animalistic rage.

Toward the end of the video, Nani is calmly sitting on a wooden chair, exuding dominance, as if daring anyone to challenge him. At the exact moment, a voice-over narration plays, detailing, “If you touch his braids, you’ll see him lose his temper.”

The sequence is elevated by the Paradise theme song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sharing the video on social media, Nani penned, “We went all in. We are ready to go all out now. Wrapped up an intense one. Gearing up for the next schedule.”

Here’s the BTS video for The Paradise

More about The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise revolves around a marginalized community that faces discrimination and fights for citizenship. Under the guidance of an unpredictable and fiery leader, the tribe challenges the system’s oppression.

With Nani in the lead role, the film, directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela, has Raghav Juyal as the main antagonist. Along with them, Sonali Kulkarni plays a pivotal role.

The action drama is originally being made in Telugu and will be dubbed into multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Nani’s recent movie

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The 3rd installment of the HIT franchise follows the story of a police officer who is sent by the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) tasked to find a group of brutal killers and put an end to their murder spree.

The movie was released on May 1, 2025, and was a success in theaters. A fourth installment starring Karthi in the lead role has been officially announced.

