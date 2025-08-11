Coolie: Rajinikanth says Aamir Khan stands tall among Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, 'Just like Kamal Haasan...'

Rajinikanth is all set to blaze the screens with his 171st film, Coolie, this weekend. Like every big South film, the makers organized a grand pre-release event for Coolie on August 11 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in the presence of the entire star cast. Rajinikanth talked about his experience of working with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the whole star cast, with a special mention of Aamir Khan.

The Superstar revealed what he initially thought when Lokesh told him about offering a cameo role to Aamir Khan. Rajinikanth took a humorous jibe at Aamir Khan's work culture, saying that Aamir is a perfectionist and will take two years to come on board.

Further, he compared the Sitaare Zameen Par actor to Kamal Haasan and said, "Just like Kamal Haasan here (Tamil Nadu), North has Aamir Khan." Rajini went on to salute Aamir Khan and called him the best among the three Khans of Bollywood. "On one side, you have Salman Khan, on the other side, Shah Rukh Khan, and among them stands tall Aamir Khan. What a legend you are, Salute, sir," added Rajinikanth.

The Superstar talked about each actor one after another and concluded by saying, "After seeing the whole star cast, I even forgot the story."

Aamir Khan reveals signing Coolie without hearing any narration

When Aamir Khan went to the stage, he revealed that he had signed the movie only for Rajinikanth, and that too, without hearing the script. The Dangal actor recalled his first meeting with Lokesh Kanagaraj and said, "Lokesh came to meet me. I didn't know why he was coming to meet me. He said, 'It's for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.' The moment I got to know it's Coolie and Rajini Sir's film. After many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything."

For the unversed, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and others. The movie is slated to hit the screens this weekend, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

