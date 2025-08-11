Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film to stream on Netflix from September 12

After its successful run in theaters, Saiyaara is all set to have its digital premiere this year. Lately, the romantic drama, led by debutantes Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been gaining significant buzz for its OTT release. With no specific date announced yet, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT premiere.

Saiyaara to stream on Netflix from September 12

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is likely to premiere on Netflix and will start streaming from September 12, 2025. We aren’t claiming it; YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma’s Instagram story says it all.

Shanoo recently re-shared an Instagram post that features a poster of the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer. The post reads, “Streaming from September 12, Netflix.”

While Shanoo’s post hints at its OTT release, the makers are yet to confirm the official release date on Netflix.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Saiyaara

According to Financial Express, Netflix has acquired the digital rights for Mohit Suri’s latest directorial, Saiyaara. Last month, the portal noted that the blockbuster romantic drama will have an 8-week gap between its OTT release and theatrical run.

It was earlier reported to have its digital premiere around late September or early October.

Later on, a report by the Times of India claimed that the makers of Saiyaara are eyeing its OTT release on Diwali. The Saiyaara team is in talks with Netflix and wants to secure a 90-day theatrical window, which would delay its OTT release to October 2025, the report further suggested.

A brief about Saiyaara

Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. It marks Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut as the main leads. The recently released movie is Mohit Suri’s comeback after three years. The film is backed under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Saiyaara has received a positive reception among cinephiles, with many praising the performances of Ahaan and Aneet as romantic lovers. It was theatrically released on July 18, 2025.

Are you excited to watch Mohit Suri's Saiyaara from the comfort of your homes?

