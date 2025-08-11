5 expensive outfits worn by Bollywood actors in movies: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 4.5 crore G.One suit leads the list

Bollywood is renowned for its sheer opulence and lavish productions, and a major part of that grandeur lies in its costumes. From epic historical dramas to high-tech superhero flicks, we have seen it all. Fashion designers sometimes leave no stone unturned to create film outfits that are works of art, meticulously crafted to tell a story, especially for period movies.

These costumes are masterpieces adorned with intricate embroidery and precious stones, and sometimes feature real diamonds with staggering price tags.

Here are five expensive outfits worn by Bollywood actors in their movies

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One suit worth Rs 4.5 crore

Shah Rukh Khan wore a high-tech, futuristic superhero suit for his character G.One in the 2011 film Ra.One. The makers got 20 suits designed for his character, and each suit was priced at Rs 4.5 crore.

As per the Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the price of his costume in 2010. “It’s actually a million-dollar costume- that’s four-and-a-half crore rupees per costume. And there’s not one costume, there are 20 such!” he had said.

2. Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomer lehenga worth Rs 30 lakh

Deepika Padukone looked stunning as Rani Padmavati in Ghoomer, the song from Padmaavat. Designed by Rimple & Harpreet Narula, the red, black, and golden lehenga was estimated to be valued at around Rs 30 lakh.

Reportedly, Deepika’s lehenga in the Ghoomer track weighed around 30 kg.

3. Akshay Kumar’s diamond turban worth Rs 65 lakh

Akshay Kumar got a specially designed turban for his Sikh look in Singh Is Bliing. The actor wore the turban worth Rs 65 lakh in the 2015 movie.

The "bling" in the title was taken seriously, as the turban was reportedly embellished with a real diamond, making it an exceptionally costly piece.

4. Madhuri Dixit’s maroon lehenga worth Rs 15 lakh

Madhuri Dixit wore several expensive outfits in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 magnum opus, Devdas. One of them was her iconic outfit from the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe.

Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Madhuri’s maroon-colored lehenga was reportedly valued at Rs 15 lakh. This traditional outfit was a masterpiece of detailed embroidery, and the cost was considered staggering for its time.

5. Aishwarya Rai’s red wedding lehenga worth Rs 2 lakh

Aishwarya Rai, who played the role of Jodha Bai in Jodhaa Akbar, wore a red lehenga during her on-screen wedding in the film. According to India Today, her costumes in the film were worth Rs 2 lakhs.

Designed by Neeta Lulla, the lehenga was embellished with intricate zardozi embroidery and also featured a bejeweled peacock.

Did you know about these expensive outfits?

Disclaimer: The aforementioned values of the actors' outfits are reported by (Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Statesman). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

