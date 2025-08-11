6 Malayalam movies featuring Sahasam actor Narain you should watch on OTT: Ayalum Njanum Thammil to 2018

Actor Narain is a well-known name in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, lauded for his versatility in both lead and supporting roles. The actor’s latest flick, Sahasam, is currently running in theaters.

While you’re deciding whether to watch it on the big screens or not, why not explore some of his Malayalam films on OTT?

6 Malayalam movies ft Sahasam actor Narain

1. 4 The People

Cast: Narain, Arun Cherukavil, Bharath, Arjun Bose, Padma Kumar, Gopika

Vigilante Action Thriller Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

4 The People is a Malayalam-language vigilante action thriller starring Narain (credited as Sunil Kumar) in a key role. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, the film follows the tale of 4 engineering students who lead double lives as members of a vigilante group called “4 The People.”

They target corrupt politicians, eliminating them before more damage can be done to society. A trendsetter in the early 2000s of Kerala, 4 The People still enjoys a cult classic status. It is often described as a pioneering film in the new wave of Malayalam cinema.

2. Classmates

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Narain, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran

Coming-of-age drama Where to watch: JioHotstar/YouTube

Classmates revolves around a group of college friends who studied together in 1991. When they reunite in 2006, the happy occasion takes a dark turn when one of them is mysteriously attacked and left in a coma.

The rest of the story focuses on uncovering who was behind the attack and the hidden emotions that resurface at the reunion.

3. Ayalum Njanum Thammil

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Pratap Pothen, Samvrutha Sunil, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan

Medical Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

Ayalum Njanum Thammil is a medical romantic drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. As Narain played a pivotal role in the flick, it narrates the tale of an irresponsible junior doctor whose life is transformed after working under the guidance of a dedicated senior surgeon.

As their mentor-mentee bond deepens, the young doctor realizes his responsibility as a medical practitioner while confronting personal and professional challenges.

4. Grandmaster

Cast: Mohanlal, Priyamani, Narain, Anoop Menon, Babu Antony, Jagathy Sreekumar

Action Thriller Where to watch: SunNXT/Netflix

Grandmaster centers on IG Chandrasekhar, an IPS officer who receives an anonymous note warning him of an impending crime. As he delves into the investigation, he must also grapple with the emotional fallout of his marriage.

Inspired by the novel, The A.B.C. Murders by Agatha Christie, it was the 1st Malayalam movie to release on Netflix in the United States of America and Canada. It was also the 1st Malayalam flick to release outside of Kerala with English subtitles.

5. Robinhood: Prince of Thieves

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya, Biju Menon, Bhavana, Samvrutha Sunil

Action Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is a Malayalam-language action thriller that is based on a 1991 Hollywood film of the same name.

The action thriller narrates the tale of Venky, an entrance coaching institute professor who moonlights as a high-tech thief who robs bank ATMs using cloned cards, targeting a single bank.

While Narain plays a key role in this cat-and-mouse crime story, the film follows Venky’s motivation into the world of crime and why he targets a single bank.

6. 2018

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Aparna Balamurali

Disaster Drama Where to watch: SonyLIV

2018 is a gripping disaster drama movie based on the 2018 Kerala floods, which devastated the region. The film, released in 2023, features the lives of several individuals whose lives are upended as they try to survive the crisis.

Narain plays the role of Winston, a fisherman who risks his own life to save others from the crisis. The movie was well-received by the critics and was a massive hit in theaters.

