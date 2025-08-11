OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week (August 10-17): Night Always Comes to Nobody 2

The upcoming week of August will see the return of Vanessa Kirby to the screens, as her new film, Night Always Comes, will be released on OTT. Moreover, Bob Odenkirk and Chris Hemsworth are also set to impress the audience with their performances in Nobody 2 and Limitless, respectively, which will be out in the coming days. Scroll down to know all the movies dropping this week.

Alien: Earth (Disney+)

The prequel to the 1979 film, Alien: Earth, is set to hit the digital screens on August 12. The movie will star Sydney Chandler, who will portray the role of Wendy. She crashes on Earth with a group of tactical soldiers to make a fateful discovery and come face-to-face with the threats of the planet.

Night Always Comes (Netflix)

Vanessa Kirby returns to the screens with the upcoming dark thriller, Night Always Comes. The movie will be released on the OTT platform on August 15. The actress will portray the role of Lynette, who takes on a journey, confronting her past and raising funds for her home, which is important for her and her family’s future.

Nobody 2 (Theaters)

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in the upcoming sequel to the 2021 hit film, Nobody. The character heads out for a vacation with his family. However, things soon take a swift turn after he crosses paths with a shady sheriff and crime bosses. Nobody 2 will be out in theaters on August 15.

Limitless—Live Better Now (Disney+)

Chris Hemsworth is headed out on an adventure of a lifetime. In Limitless, the actor will be seen taking on challenges like scaling a 600-foot climbing wall in the Swiss Alps, training with the special armed forces in South Korea, and playing drums in one of Ed Sheeran's concerts. The Marvel star’s epic journey will unfold on screens on August 15.

