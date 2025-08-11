Saiyaara continues its dream run in the United Kingdom, adding another weekend record to its name. The YRF musical scored the biggest fourth weekend ever for an Indian film in the country, grossing GBP 245K. It is the only film to collect over GBP 200K in the fourth weekend, the next best being Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani at GBP 187K.

Advertisement

After twenty-four days in release, the film has grossed GBP 2.64 million in the UK, placing it as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in the country. Before the end of the fourth week, the film will climb to third position, overtaking Dhoom 3 (GBP 2.71 million), and from there it should top the GBP 3 million mark. Whether it can go on to surpass Jawan for the second spot seems to be a touch-and-go situation, dependent on how well it holds once Independence Day releases, Coolie and War 2 arrive.

Coming back to the weekend record. The record would have looked even more sensational had Saiyaara been directly dethroning the titles that held their positions for decades. This list includes legendary blockbusters, the likes of Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Veer Zaara. However, Rocky Aur Rani got there first in 2023, and Saiyaara has taken it down. Not to short-sell, RARKPK displayed unfathomable legs overseas, not seen even in the yesteryears, let alone the modern era.

Advertisement

With this, Saiyaara now holds three weekend records: second, third and fourth. The fifth, however, seems tough, as the release of War 2 and Coolie will eat into a significant portion of its showcasing. Although even without the competition, the bar is too high, and the film would need a less than 35 per cent drop to claim it.

The Biggest Fourth Weekends in the UK for Indian films are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Saiyaara 2025 245,000 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 2023 187,000 3 Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham 2001 153,000 4 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 1998 139,000 5 Veer Zaara 2004 135,000 6 3 Idiots 2009 119,000 7 Pathaan 2023 114,000 8 Devdas 2002 101,000 9 Kal Ho Naa Ho 2003 93,000 10 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 92,000

NOTE: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun will probably be in this list, but there is no data available for them.

ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office: Scores Biggest Day of the run on Third Sunday