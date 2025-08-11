Is The Gilded Age Season 4 on Cards? All We Know About Morgan Specter’s Period Drama’s Upcoming Episodes

The Gilded Age has created a buzz on the internet as it concluded Season 3 on a high note. The show’s recently released episodes gained 20% more viewership than the previous seasons, making the fans wonder if the show will return for season 4.

The head of the HBO show expressed his excitement over the increasing numbers by releasing a statement wherein he stated, "We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season."

In response to the fans’ anticipation, the makers of the period drama have announced that the show has been renewed for a new season on the streaming platform.

The Gilded Age returns for Season 4

The Gilded Age's renewal was officially confirmed by HBO on July 28. Adding to the happy news, the head of Universal Television, Erin Underhill, revealed, "Thanks to [Fellowes] and the phenomenally talented cast and crew, each season of The Gilded Age delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value."

He added, "Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show. And we're so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more."

As for the returning cast members, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski are expected to reprise their roles. However, there has been no confirmation yet of any new cast members joining.

As for season 3, fans witnessed Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Bobby Steggert and Hannah Shealy in new roles alongside the original team members.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming season, the showrunner revealed to TV Insider that every new season has to "have a satisfactory conclusion given what’s taken place within the series, but an open end where we may be going to." Julian Fellowes continued, "That is the sort of double discipline that we write to, really."

The Gilded Age season 3 is available to stream on Hulu and HBO.

