IPL 2026: 'Who will take care of my knee pain?'— MS Dhoni's witty reply keeps CSK future in suspense

MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian cricketer, has hinted at the end of his playing days. The cricketer, who has been the face of Chennai Super Kings since its inception, has passed on the baton of captaincy twice. However, he had to take up the responsibilities again due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury in the last season. As CSK ended up last in the points table in IPL 2025, there is constant uncertainty about MS Dhoni’s return to the field.

MS Dhoni reveals whether he will return to IPL 2026

In a recent event, the cricketer was asked whether he would play IPL Season 19, to which Dhoni's reaction divided the internet. He mentioned that he will take a call by the end of this year. "I don't know whether I will play or not, I still have time to decide this. I have time until December to make my final decision,” said MSD.

While Dhoni was concluding his statement, a fan sitting in the crowd couldn't keep calm and requested the cricket icon to continue playing. Dhoni's response left everyone in splits. He said, "Ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega? (Who will take care of the pain in the knee?)" The crowd burst into laughter after hearing his humorous jibe at his own fitness.

MS Dhoni's successful IPL Career

For the unversed, MS Dhoni is now 44 years old. He led the Chennai Super Kings to win five IPL trophies. Though he receives immense love whenever he enters the field with his bat, a section on social media often questions his fitness and health due to the natural progression of ageing.

Talking about his IPL career, MS Dhoni has played 248 matches for Chennai Super Kings, along with 30 matches for Rising Pune Supergiants in two seasons. The cricketer has scored 5439 runs in a total of 278 IPL matches, which also includes 24 half-century innings. The cricketer announced his retirement from International cricket in 2020. Since then, he has played 6 IPL seasons, with questions regarding his IPL retirement surfacing on the internet every year.

