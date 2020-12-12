2 Days 1 Night Season 4 PD REVEALS how Start Up star Kim Seon Ho is the cast member who has changed the most

In a recent interview to celebrate 2 Days 1 Night Season 4's 1-year anniversary, producing director (PD) Bang Geul-yi shared how Kim Seon-ho's natural, funny side is more prominent now than a year ago.

It was on December 8, 2019, when popular variety show 2 Days 1 Night returned for its fourth season with a new cast including Kim Seon-ho, VIXX member Ravi, DinDin, Moon Se-yoon and Yeon Jung-hoon along with 2D1N veteran member Kim Jong-min. As the KBS show is celebrated its one-year anniversary this week, in an interview with Star News via Soompi, producing director (PD) Bang Geul-yi revealed which member according to her changed the most since the beginning.

"Kim Seon-ho has changed a lot, in a good way. Up until he started letting his natural side show through, you could sometimes sense a little shyness or hesitation on his part," Geul-yi confessed about the Start-Up star before adding, "These days, however, you can see he’s having fun [during filming], and he’s showing the side of himself that I was looking forward to seeing from the beginning. He’s a fun member to keep an eye on."

Moreover, Geul-yi recalled how most of their cast members were beginners for whom 2D1N was their first reality-variety show. According to Geul-yi, what set Season 4 apart was the way one could see the members growing and improving in many different ways. An example Geul-yi gave was Jong-min's unending growth as the 'the intermittent ace' instead of just his 'excited simpleton' image.

