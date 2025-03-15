Kim Soo Hyun's agency claims Kim Sae Ron's mom unaware of truth, wants to meet with her; emphasizes photos are from 2019

Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST presented a second statement regarding the ongoing dating scandal surrounding the actor and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The agency reacted to the YouTube channel of Garoseyo Research Institute's claims of the private photos of the two actors being from Kim Sae Ron's minor days. As per them, the actress' mother also presented certain statements that made the agency realize that she was unaware of certain aspects of the issue and offered to explain it to her upon meeting.

K-media Chosun Biz reported that GOLDMEDALIST's March 15 press release alleged that the intimate photos of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were taken in 2019– during their dating era. They accused Kim Se Eui's Garosero Research Institute of falsely claiming them to be from the late actress' minor days, through their March 14 live broadcast. As per the agency, the photos were not to be publicized, "as it depicts the private life" of two individuals. They further said, "We hope the practice of disseminating personal information will be halted."

They also brought up the broadcaster's mention of all their claims being based on the bereaved mother's provided information. Responding to that, Kim Sae Ron's former agency mentioned that she might be unaware of the complete truth and cautioned that public debate on those issues could undermine the mother's and late actress's efforts to rebuild her reputation. The management team of the agency expressed their desire to meet with her and take the responsibility to "provide sufficient explanations" to her regarding the matter.

The agency extended an invitation to Kim Sae Ron's mother to contact them at her convenience for a private meeting. They also expressed their condolences and acknowledged her immense sorrow. As per them, "After the loss of Kim Sae Ron, her mother is experiencing indescribable pain, and no words can truly console her." They also mentioned understanding where she was coming from, due to the "media's treatment of the deceased." As per them, the reports and articles circulating online have not only harmed Kim Sae Ron, but also Kim Soo Hyun.