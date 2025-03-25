Bang Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 13 Sees Band Return To The Stage; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Bang Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 13 will be the season 1 finale, as the girls put aside their differences and perform together again. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Fluctuat nec mergitur,’ Sakiko questions her ability to change her fate as she is taken to leave for Switzerland. Disregarding Sadaharu’s orders, she travels to Shōdoshima and injures herself. At the Togawa villa, she finds Hatsune working as the caretaker. Hatsune treats Sakiko’s wounds, reveals her true identity, and apologizes.
Sakiko accepts her and they return to Tokyo. Confronting Sadaharu, Sakiko renounces the Togawa family and moves in with Hatsune. She resumes band activities, takes responsibility for Ave Mujica’s redebut, and seeks agency support.
The final episode of BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is expected to focus on Ave Mujica’s official return, an extremely important milestone for the band. Their performance will likely serve as a culmination of their struggles and newfound resolve.
As the group performs to the best of their abilities on stage once more, MyGO!!!!! may receive an update in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 13. This will depict how both bands move forward now that past conflicts have been addressed.
BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 13, titled ‘Per aspera ad astra,’ will air on March 27, 2025, at 11 pm JST across various TV platforms in Japan. International audiences may watch it earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.
In Japan, it will be broadcast on channels like TOKYO MX, with repeats on BS NTV, Sun TV, and others. Japanese viewers can stream BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 13 on platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT, while global fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
For more updates from BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.