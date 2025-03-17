BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 12: Hatsune’s Ties To Uika Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 12 will continue Hatsune’s return to Shodoshima, revealing more about the real Uika and her fate. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Te ustus amem,’ Uika narrates her past, revealing she is Hatsune Misumi, the illegitimate daughter of Sadaharu. Her mother, a caretaker for the Togawa family, raised her on Shodoshima with a foster father and younger half-sister, Uika.
Forbidden from meeting Sakiko, Hatsune once impersonated Uika to spend time with her. After her foster father’s death, she ran away, assumed Uika’s identity, and joined sumimi. In the present, Sadaharu orders Sakiko to cut ties with Hatsune, while Hatsune returns to Shodoshima.
BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 12 will likely explore Hatsune’s trip to Shodoshima, potentially revealing more about her mother and the real Uika. Meanwhile, with Sakiko’s grandfather taking control, his influence may impact Ave Mujica’s future.
Sakiko’s situation is also expected to develop further in the upcoming episode, as she faces the possibility of being sent abroad. Her response to her current predicament may be revealed, as well as more information on what awaits Hatsune.
Titled ‘Fluctuat nec mergitur,’ BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 12 will premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 pm JST across various Japanese TV networks. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier the same day, thanks to time zone differences.
In Japan, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 12 will air on TOKYO MX, with replays on BS NTV, Sun TV, and TV Aichi, among others. It will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Amazon Prime Video, with international streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
