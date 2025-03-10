BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 11: Uika’s Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 11 will reveal more about Sakiko’s grandfather’s connection to Uika, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode saw Nyamu expose Mortis’ deception, causing her to break down. MyGO!!!!! intervened, while Sakiko, who was devastated over Mutsumi’s condition, stormed out after being pressed about reviving Ave Mujica by Nyamu and Uika.
Fearing she would lose Sakiko, Uika hurriedly wrote lyrics, which Nyamu shared with the former band members. Nyamu pressured Sakiko into accepting responsibility for Ave Mujica. Sakiko reluctantly composed Uika’s lyrics and gathered the members, announcing their return. During their successful concert, Mortis restored Mutsumi’s identity.
Afterwards, Sakiko’s grandfather addressed Uika as “Hatsune,” shocking her. BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 11 is likely to explore this, as well as why he urged Uika to return home. This information may be depicted in the form of a flashback to Uika’s past. His involvement may affect Ave Mujica’s future, particularly Uika’s role.
Additionally, following their reunion, the band’s internal workings could face new developments. The episode may also focus on Mortis and Mutsumi’s reintegration, revealing more about their relationship and how their experiences shape them moving forward.
Titled 'Te ustus amem,' BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 11 will release in Japan on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11 pm JST according to the official website. the episode will air across multiple TV platforms, beginning with TOKYO MX. Repeat broadcasts will follow on stations like BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and others.
International viewers can access the English-subtitled version earlier on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 11 will also stream on regional Japanese platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT.
