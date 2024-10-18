Dandadan Episode 4: Turbo Granny To Finally Be Defeated; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After a brief training session with Granny Seiko in the last episode, Okarun and Momo now plan to confront Turbo Granny and undo Okarun’s curse. Dandadan Episode 4 is expected to see this clash go down in earnest, so don’t miss it as it releases.

Keep reading to find out when Dandadan Episode 4 is out, where to watch it, what to expect from it, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Dandadan Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 4 is scheduled to air on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, October 25, 2024. Most international audiences will have access to the episode on Thursday, October 24, with specific release times varying by region and time zone.

Internationally, Dandadan Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix throughout the Fall 2024 anime season, complete with English subtitles. While a trailer indicates that an English dub is in production, no additional language dubs have been confirmed at this time.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 4

As per the episode preview, Dandadan Episode 4 will be titled ‘Kicking Turbo Granny's Ass.’ Momo and Okarun will likely head to Turbo Granny’s tunnel to confront her in this episode, where they may review their attack strategy and talk about the possible risks.

However, Turbo Granny will likely strike aggressively, attempting to catch them off-guard. She may even control Okarun to gain the upper hand. Dandadan Episode 4 could also explore aspects of Turbo Granny's backstory and the reasons behind her fusion with a location-bound spirit.

Given the episode’s title, fans can expect the teenage duo to defeat Turbo Granny in the upcoming Dandadan Episode 4. However, the specifics of their plan and how they manage this feat remain unknown at the present time.

Dandadan Episode 3 recap

Dandadan Episode 3, titled ‘It's A Granny vs. Granny Clash!,’ sees Seiko Ayase, Momo's grandmother, disguised as the psychic Santa Dodoria, whose predictions about an idol prove false. Seiko then returns home in time to save Momo from a possessed Okarun.

Momo later awakens in her bed, and they share an awkward conversation where Momo acknowledges Seiko's abilities as a spirit medium. Momo discovers Okarun is alive, with his curse in the main shrine without her support.

Seiko warns Momo to avoid involving herself with Okarun to avoid potential harm, but Momo refuses to back down. Reluctantly, Seiko agrees to help in Dandadan Episode 3, suggesting a training plan to prepare Momo and Okarun for a race against Turbo Granny.

Seiko outlines their strategy, explaining that Turbo Granny's power stems from her fusion with a location-bound spirit, which is the key to defeating her. A surprise attack from Turbo Granny nearly endangers Seiko, eventually leading to a planned showdown that night.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.