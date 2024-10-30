Dandadan Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Okarun and Momo’s thrilling victory over Turbo Granny in the last episode of Dandadan, fans are now looking forward to the next chapter of their adventure. The outcome of their battle has sparked curiosity about how their friendship will develop moving forward and what new challenges lie ahead.

With the release of Dandadan Episode 5 approaching, fans are keen on discovering the duo’s next supernatural encounter. Don’t miss Dandadan Episode 5; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more details.

Dandadan Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 5 is set to air on Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, November 1, 2024. Most international viewers will have the opportunity to watch the episode on Thursday, October 31, although exact release times may differ by region and time zone.

For international audiences, Dandadan Episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix during the Fall 2024 anime season, featuring English subtitles. While a trailer suggests that an English dub is in progress, no further language dubs have been confirmed at this point.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 5

As per the episode preview, Dandadan Episode 5 will be titled ‘Like, Where Are Your Balls?’ the episode will likely show Momo and Okarun at school the day after their victory over Turbo Granny. Though their friendship has been solidified, they may feel awkward around each other.

Despite Turbo Granny’s defeat, Okarun realizes his ‘organ’ has not returned, suggesting unresolved supernatural issues. Additionally, Okarun’s ongoing bullying and Momo’s gyaru friends’ comments may further complicate their relationship.

Dandadan Episode 5 could also feature another spiritual threat at school, giving Momo and Okarun another chance to test their abilities. This arc will also be introducing new characters who will join their group.

Dandadan Episode 4 recap

Dandadan Episode 4, titled ‘Kicking Turbo Granny’s Ass,’ begins as Momo Ayase and Okarun confront Turbo Granny in her tunnel, where they are quickly trapped. Turbo Granny removes Okarun’s curse, stripping him of his powers, but he convinces her to repossess him.

This allows Momo to restrain her with her own abilities. In response, Turbo Granny summons a massive, location-bound crab spirit, which pursues Momo and Okarun as they flee to a nearby city, where Okarun expends one of his two all-out bursts.

They are cornered in a bathhouse but use broken hot water pipes to temporarily stop the crab. Outside, they face a horde of possessed people, forcing Okarun to use his second burst to escape. Momo grabs a moving train to lure Turbo Granny into the trap she and her grandmother had set.

With Turbo Granny defeated, Momo and Okarun strengthen their friendship as they eat a feast of crab for dinner. Dandadan Episode 4 ends with an ominous hint at Okarun’s curse not being completely lifted.

