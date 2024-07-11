Demon Slayer: Is Makomo Related To Giyu Tomioka? Explored

Demon Slayer fans have raised questions about Makomo's relationship with Giyu Tomioka, especially following the anime's fourth season covering the Hashira Training arc. This arc prominently featured Sabito's connection to Tanjiro Kamado, where Sabito's spirit aided him in mastering his breathing technique. However, Makomo, the other spirit who assisted Tanjiro, was notably absent from this revelation. The answer is that Makomo has no significant connection to Giyu, but they still share some similarities.

Is Makomo related to Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer?

Makomo is not related to Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer. She became a student of Urokodaki after Sabito and Giyu were selected by him. Makomo's mental state was deeply affected by Sabito's death, but there is no evidence suggesting any familial or direct relationship with Giyu Tomioka. Some fans confuse her with Tsutako Tomioka, the sister of the Water Hashira, but this is a misunderstanding; Makomo has no connection to either Tsutako or Giyu in the series.

The only connection between Makomo and Giyu Tomioka is that they were both trained by Urokodaki and encountered Sabito, albeit under different circumstances—Giyu in life and Makomo in death. Beyond this shared background, there is no further interaction or relationship between Makomo and Giyu Tomioka throughout the story. Giyu does not mention Makomo at any point in the series.

A brief about Makomo and Giyu Tomioka

Advertisement

Makomo, a former apprentice of Sakonji Urokodaki in Demon Slayer, played a significant role in assisting Tanjiro Kamado during his preparations for the Final Selection exam. She is characterized as quiet, patient, and kind, often helping Tanjiro by identifying and correcting his technique errors and bad habits. Makomo is known for her deep affection for Sakonji, often expressing her love for him.

She is also a somewhat mysterious person, as she speaks in an abstract and dreamy way without ever giving straight answers to questions about her past. Makomo and the other spirits of Sakonji's children entrust Tanjiro with putting their foster-father's mind at ease. She and Sabito watch over their loved ones, including Tanjiro, who helps put their souls to a peaceful rest.

While not much is known about her prowess as a Demon Slayer candidate, Makomo was deemed strong enough to earn Sakonji's permission to enter Final Selection. She underwent his training and was able to survive until encountering a powerful morphed demon, who commended her agility since she was able to evade most of his attacks despite claiming Makomo didn't have much power.

Advertisement

Giyu Tomioka is a major supporting character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, especially the Water Hashira. Giyu always wears a stoic and unbothered expression on his face. However, he has a reserved personality and a very strong sense of justice, with no tolerance towards those who don't know their own limitations.

Despite letting Nezuko Kamado live due to Tanjiro Kamado's persistence, he shows zero hesitation when killing other demons and has mercy towards them like most demon slayers. Giyu violating the Demon Slayer Corps' code of conduct without hesitation to protect Nezuko during Shinobu's attempt to kill her, implies that he doesn't completely despise demons and is willing to make an exception by letting them live if they don't kill and eat humans. This shows that he is more pragmatic in dealing with demons, rather than letting his hatred cloud his judgement.

Advertisement

As a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu is a very powerful and skilled combatant. From the beginning, Giyu showed how much he outclassed Tanjiro and his friends, being able to effortlessly capture Nezuko from him and later knocking both of them unconscious in a single blow. Later, he was able to easily defeat Father in his transformed state and Rui, Lower Rank Five, something Tanjiro and Inosuke, respectively, failed to accomplish.

He also fought equally against fellow Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa in a sparring match. Giyu was also shown easily beating dozens of demons equal to those of the lower ranks of the Twelve Kizuki. On top of his incredible skills as a demon slayer, Giyu is also a very capable teammate, able to grasp their intentions and work in tandem with them.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Was Akaza Ever Truly Evil? Here's What Redeems His Character