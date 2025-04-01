Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Wedding to Fiancé Jonathan Davino For THIS Surprising Reason; Source Reveals

Sydney Sweeney has ended her engagement to longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino, bringing to a close a relationship that started in 2018.

Sources close to the Anyone But You actress revealed to People magazine that the move was made due to her single-minded concentration on her booming career and the mounting pressures on their relationship.

Recent news reported that Sweeney and Davino were living apart. The former couple questioned the terms of their engagement.

A source confirmed on March 31 that the Euphoria actress has been busy focusing on her career, not seeing her demanding work schedule as a hassle but as an energizing challenge to take on.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source told People.

Sweeney, 27, currently has a range of high-profile projects in which she is working, such as starring in The Housemaid and Echo Valley and assuming the role of screen legend Kim Novak as well as boxer Christy Martin in future projects.

The insider confirmed that the stress of organizing a wedding alongside her high-pressure job made Sweeney understand that she was not prepared for marriage.

As per the outlet's source, "What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

The source made it clear that her choice was not because she did not love Davino but because she was committed to concentrating on herself and her professional aspirations.

The source added, "She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Neither Sydney Sweeney nor Jonathan Davino has publicly addressed the breakup.