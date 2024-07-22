Street Fighter 6 Reveals Terry Bogard Teaser Trailer At EVO Tournament

During the Evolution Championship Series, Capcom revealed a new teaser trailer for Terry Bogard, who will join the Street Fighter 6 Season 2. Terry Bogard who is undoubtedly the face of SNK’s Fatal Fury, is the second character to join the franchise, after M. Bison. Mai Shiranuii, another Fatal Fury crossover character will be joining in winter 2025.

The 6th entry in the Street Fighter franchise, the game was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on June 2, 2023. The game was developed and published by Capcom. As of January 2024, over 3 million units of the game were sold.

Terry Bogard will be available in World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground in Autumn 2024. Bogrard has been a part of every Fatal Fury and King of Fighters game. He has also made guest appearances in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fighting EX Layer, and the Capcom vs. SNK series. Here are more details about the character.

About Terry Bogard

The reason behind Bogard’s popularity is that he fits the perfect Japanese stereotype for an American character. He is also known as ‘The Hungry/Legendary Wolf’ and has a pet monkey named Ukee. Terry Bogard is the main protagonist of the Fatal Fury series, though he has origins in Street Fighter.

Advertisement

In the teaser trailer, Bogard is seen fighting a relatively larger opponent. The narrator mentions that he is Pao Pao Cafe’s special VIP for the store’s opening. Just like his character in the series, Terry is quite acrobatic. The teaser ends with him performing a special move (Burn Knuckle/Quick Burn) that knocks out his opponent.

Terry Bogard is the elder brother of Andy Bogard, who was an orphan child adopted by Jeff Bogard. He recognizes his younger brother as a formidable opponent, even though he is stronger than him.

Other DLC Characters

Rashid, Ed, and Akuma were among the many returning characters for the game. We also saw new characters like A.K.I and Jamie. As mentioned earlier, Mai Shiranuii will debut as the third character for the new DLC. Elena, another returning Street fighter character, will be the fourth, debuting in spring 2025. Stay tuned for details on who else will be joining the Street Fighter roster.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Street Fighter Movie Set To Hit Theatres In 2026 As Announced By Sony