Jinx Star Ella Purnell Unaware That Arcane Season 2 Would Be The Series' Final Chapter: Says 'No One Told Her'

The animated series Arcane entertained audiences with its gritty portrayal of beloved characters from League of Legends, especially the transformation of Jinx from a troubled child to a chaotic fighter. In Season 2—the series’ final chapter—voice actress Ella Purnell experienced a surprise of her own.

How Ella Purnell found out Arcane Season 2 was the end

At MEGACON Orlando, Purnell admitted, “No one told me,” in regards to the series coming to a close. She stated that she found out the news only days prior to her last recording session, stating “…Until I read the script, which was like a few days before my last recording session. And I read the script and I was like, what?”

It was only after her agent inquired into the matter that she learned of the end, stating “…I texted my agent and he was like,' oh, no, no, let me check in on that.' And then he goes, 'OK, so actually, it's done. I didn't know that.'”

What happened to Jinx in Arcane Season 2?

Arcane Season 2 saw Jinx’s journey reach a dramatic climax. In the final battle, she sacrificed herself in an explosion engineered to neutralize both her and the resurrected threat of Warwick. Although the sequence depicted her apparent demise, several subtle details have sparked hope among fans.

A closer look at the aftermath reveals a moment where a pink streak escapes the explosion’s core, and schematic hints of air vents near the Hexgate suggest a possible escape route. Such elements have led fans to speculate that Jinx may not have truly met her end.

What does Purnell say about Jinx and her ‘death’ in Arcane Season 2?

When asked about Jinx’s fate during an episode of Arcane Afterglow, Purnell offered a deliberately ambiguous reply: “We don’t know... we’re gonna leave that open to interpretation.” This careful wording stands in contrast to the more definitive conclusions reached for other characters.

This includes characters such as Jayce and Viktor, whose endings were clearly marked as final by co-creator Christian Linke. The contrast has fueled ongoing debates in the community, with many fans holding onto the possibility that the character’s resourcefulness might allow for a future return in some capacity.

In her heartfelt farewell shared on social media, Purnell talked about the personal impact of voicing Jinx, describing the experience as transformative. She talked about her genuine connection to the character, as well as her willingness to embrace the bittersweet ending.

For now, the fate of Jinx remains an open question, leaving room for new storylines to transpire within the expansive League of Legends universe.

