Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Araragi and Gaen have been getting closer to solving the mystery surrounding the vanishing high school girls. In the last episode, they successfully decrypted the code leading them to Deathtopia.

Unfortunately, this turned out to be a decoy, as the vampire in question had an alibi. Fans are now looking forward to Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 to find out the true identity of the vampire causing chaos while masquerading as Deathtopia.

Don’t miss the episode as it releases. Keep reading to learn the release date, where to stream it, Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12’s expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 release date and where to stream

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 10 pm JST. For international viewers, this translates to daytime availability on the same day — at approximately 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 1 pm GMT, although exact times may vary by location.

In Japan, fans can stream Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 for free on ABEMA. For global audiences, a Crunchyroll subscription is required to watch, granting access not only to the latest episodes but also to the entire series catalog.

Expected plot in Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 will be titled ‘Shinobu Mustard, Part Four,’ continuing the Shinobumonogatari arc. The episode is likely to focus on Araragi using his keen observational skills to uncover the identity of the vampire responsible for the recent killings.

Two possible outcomes will emerge: either Araragi successfully connects the clues to reveal the real vampire, or Ms. Kagenui, a feared figure capable of destroying immortal apparitions, enters the scene.

Araragi’s apprehension about Ms. Kagenui suggests that her arrival could lead to drastic consequences. Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 12 will likely build toward a significant cliffhanger, leaving the identity of the vampire and Ms. Kagenui’s involvement unresolved.

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 11 recap

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 11 is titled ‘Shinobu Mustard, Part Three.’ Araragi is transported to a heavenly realm where he encounters Acerola’s soul, existing before she becomes a vampire.

Acerola, not clothed but covering her face with a mask, reveals that her beauty was responsible for causing wars and destruction. She deduces that Deathtopia wouldn’t consume blood unless she personally killed the victim.

To defeat Deathtopia, Acerola kisses Araragi, and when he returns to the mortal world, he transfers her saliva to Deathtopia. This causes Deathtopia's shriveled body to regenerate rapidly in Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 11.

Afterward, Araragi, Gaen, the Shrine Goddess, and Shinobu discuss the case. They find another body, ruling out Deathtopia as the culprit. They conclude that another vampire is impersonating Deathtopia, and they must find the real criminal quickly.

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 11 ends as Araragi grows anxious as the pressure mounts, knowing that if they fail, Ms. Kagenui will step in, potentially complicating matters.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.